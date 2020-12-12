Every year around Christmas time there are campaigns to encourage people to shop locally for their holiday gift-giving. While it is always important to support your local economy, it is perhaps now more important than ever.
Throughout this year everyone has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the nation businesses have shuttered their windows and doors for the last time due to declining sales and increasing restrictions. The businesses of Athens County are no different. To stop more businesses from closing, consider shopping local this Christmas.
Many businesses are offering online shopping with curb-side delivery for those who do not wish to enter public spaces. Gift cards are also always a wonderful option, and would allow you to support a business without having to browse.
Shopping local is a small thing that you can do to help Athens County weather this pandemic and ensure that we will all have a brighter and better new year.
