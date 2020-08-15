We often recognize a value in life when it stops. The list of things like that is long for all of us in pandemic quarantine. Among them is singing in groups. Whether in choirs or casual gatherings – hymns, patriotic anthems, or campfire harmonies – people make music together with their voices.
It is not treasured until it’s lost. Not all but many of us discover how delightful and important group music-making has been for us. Coordinating your own sound with others nearby produces a phenomenon that is more than the sum of its parts. This is true in harmony singing but also in unison.
Singing online does not quite do it. The effect can be imitated but not the social experience. Being near the other voices, hearing and matching your efforts with theirs, is irreplaceable. Cheers and boos, crowd noises, are similarly special. Communal speaking, like reciting the pledge of allegiance, is also mutual sound-making.
How sad that singing together is one of the most dangerous activities in a world of viruses. The harmony of life is made discordant; we become each other’s enemies. Let us work and pray together for hygienic peace and song.
