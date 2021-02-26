Obviously people are not all the same. Beyond variations in appearance we have different roles and functions in human societies. The most serious ramification appear as we rank the importance and authority of those roles.
In addition to age, gender, and family position the place one has in social structure is determined by the work one does. Intellectual labor is usually valued and ranked above physical. Military and policing activity has power over civilians. Physicians know more about their patients than their patients.
Formerly, clear differentiation was determined by lineage. A person could be ranked high in social structure by being born into certain families. Some were superior or noble while others were common or subservient by birth. This system linked authority and aptitude to family in a dysfunctional way. Countries suffered under stupid kings and wasted serf talent.
We must grow out of old hierarchies and construct social patterns that optimize human potential. This has been done by paying more money to people with valuable abilities. But while lucky talent might make one rich, wealthy families buy advantage. Inherited money inequality is as problematic as blue blood and caste.
Difficult but possible is equal respect for all humans despite talent, family, and function differences. That is real nobility that transcends ability, function, and family.
