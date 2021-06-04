We use but dislike statistics. No matter what they seem to encourage, people act differently. Gamblers know the odds are against them but bet anyway. Vaccine hesitaters are told shots are safe but demur. Even health regulators withdraw a vaccine when very few bad reactions occur.
Maybe we want absolutes and not percentages. Ninety percent effective means ten percent failure. Common sense would nudge if not convince that it’s worth it. But fear or inertia step in and people wait or ignore.
Store sales help us understand this psychology. Ten percent reduction is attractive even when the product is overpriced. The lure of a bargain overrides price and value analysis. Therefore advertisers make a product worthwhile by parading a benefit in the percentages. Note that the customer must want the product first or the statistical advantage is irrelevant.
Using statistics to enhance a positive value is one thing, but what will sell something less attractive? When a health issue involves even minor inconvenience the motivation must be more fear than advantage. The statistic to emphasize is the risk of harm. Chances of illness are the percentages to publicize.
For example, authorities could say: if you do not get the vaccine you are 50 percent likely to get ill or die, and 70 percent likely to kill a relative or friend. That might be a more powerful use of figures. My unresearched statistics here could work even if they are false, just like silly hopes of winning the lottery. Motivation comes from hopes and fears, not figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.