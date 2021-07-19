Even though the terrorist attacks upon the World Trade Center occurred nearly two decades ago, the impact of the events of September 11, 2001, has continued. Time has transformed into before and after 9/11, distinguishing generations between those who remember that day and those who don’t, with almost everyone possessing a story from that day.
In memory of that day, Adams Publishing Group will be producing a special publication for our readers to submit their stories and memories from that day as well as reflections on the changes that day set in motion in the area and within their own lives.
Did you or a family member make life changes following the attacks such as joining the military or switching careers? Do you remember what your local community did and how it reacted to the tragedy? Do you have a unique or compelling personal story from that day?
If any of these questions resonate and you are willing to share your story, you are encouraged to reach out to our editor Alex Hulvalchick at her email ahulvalchick@athensmessenger.com.
