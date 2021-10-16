Sadly too many people end their own lives prematurely. The obvious cases use guns, drugs, and similar deliberate means. More subtle and less clear are actions and behaviors that invite death. How many auto accidents are deliberate? Suicide by car does happen and we hope it is solitary. Suicide by cop occurs when one provokes lethal retaliation by police officers.
Some delights are also deadly. People kill themselves with alcohol and other mind-affecting substances as their desired state is overdone. Are these deaths deliberate? In a way, they are if someone knows the risk and takes no precautions.
Euthanasia, unlike others, is supposed to be good given the circumstances. The trick is careful evaluations of illness pain and quality of life. When faced with great pain or torture, suicide is a legitimate escape.
Suicide bombers also think their deaths are justified as a weapon of war. It is the least defensible suicide because it is usually indiscriminate. Martyr is a name given to some suicides. It is based on a Greek word meaning witness. It should not be used for taking one’s own life but for a death inflicted by others as one disobeys and rejects evil.
Suicide is sad no matter what the justification but some kind of death is inevitable. Modern medicine can extend life beyond what it was for most human history.
