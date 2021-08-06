For the first time in modern history, workers - including gig workers - have the chance to take back their right to organize for better wages, benefits, and working conditions and penalize employers who violate the law. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (H.R. 481) passed the House with 213 Democratic sponsors and zero Republican supporters. That’s right zero – “0”. None. Nada. It was introduced in the Senate (S. 420) in March. Out of 100 Senators, 46 supporters are Democrat or Independent - none are Republican.
Not one Ohio Republican House Representative or Senator supports this vital bill to protect worker rights. Workers deserve better.
In 2020, American heroes in grocery stores, the U.S. Postal Service, hospitals and others were recognized as “essential workers.” Many risked their lives by working in unsafe conditions. Many got sick. Many died keeping our economy moving and serving needs. As the coronavirus crisis continues into 2021 and the delta variant increases deadly workplace risks, there has never been a more important time to give workers more voice and power.
Research shows that nearly 60 million workers would join a labor union if given the opportunity. So why have they not joined?
For years, lobbyists and CEOs have stopped at nothing to kill labor unions and stop the voice of workers. Under pressure from these forces, Republican policymakers weakened the National Labor Relations Act. Republican policymakers attacked collective bargaining rights.
2020 underscored something else, too—how urgently we need labor law reform.
Under current law, the penalties against employers who illegally fire or retaliate against workers for trying to form a union are a drop in the bucket. As a result, employers retaliate against pro-union workers, because they know that they will face no real consequences. To them, it is simply the cost of doing business. This S. 420 the PRO Act can change that.
The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would hold employers accountable and institute civil penalties for violations of the law, including back pay and damages. “Among other things, it broadens the scope of individuals covered by the fair labor standards; permits labor organizations to encourage participation of union members in strikes initiated by employees represented by a different labor organization (i.e., secondary strikes); and prohibits employers from bringing claims against unions that conduct such secondary strikes...expands unfair labor practices to include prohibitions against replacement of, or discrimination against, workers who participate in strikes…makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend employer meetings designed to discourage union membership and prohibits employers from entering into agreements with employees under which employees waive the right to pursue or a join collective or class-action litigation.”
U.S. corporations treat unions as the enemy. In other major industrialized countries, corporations and unions collaborate to achieve the common goals such as greater efficiency, higher profits, workplace safety as well as worker satisfaction and loyalty. Workers’ place at the table is important. Let’s make that happen here.
The PRO Act would put the decision of whether or not to form a union back where it belongs—in the hands of workers, free from employer interference. Ask Senator Portman to vote for this bill. 800-205-6446. Encourage and thank Senator Brown for his support of S. 420 800-896-6446.
Ted Linscott, Liz Klintworth, Tim Warren - SEO Central Labor Council.
John Johnson, Troy Ferrell - SEO Area Labor Federation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.