Do you want any privacy? Are there aspects of your life that no one else should know? If so, you are in a dilemma these days because all internet activity tells myriad companies everything about your tastes, preferences, and lifestyle. Among the things it can use are your listicles, communications that show your preferences like your list of best books.
All this information is fodder for targeted advertisements. Companies send you sales pitches for products and services they know you want. They can also use your profile to predict your desire for things of which you were unaware. They can saturate your information feeds with repetitive messaging to make you want things you really do not want. All this is done in the name of sales and profit.
Your freedom to buy or not seems safe. However, rights to privacy are involved if you do not want others to know what you buy or enjoy. This raises the possibility of laws and regulations that prohibit this collection of personal data. But in a commercially oriented society these are unlikely.
Now, one hopes, such information is gathered only by and for sales purposes. A totalitarian state could use knowledge of citizens to control behavior or discover criminal activity. Counter-cultural, religious, and sexual matters could also be detected. These then would be available for publicity, criminalization, or blackmail.
Propaganda and false information can be tailored to a population’s biases and fears with this kind of data. Likewise individuals can be labeled radical, untrustworthy, or undesirable to the rest of society. Increasingly you really do not have much if any privacy.
