This is my last edition of The Athens Messenger. While I have not been with the paper long, I have lived in Athens County for seven years, and I have truly valued the opportunity to cover this community.
Thank you to everyone who shared their stories with me. I am especially grateful to those whose voices aren’t often heard, but who trusted me with their words. Yours were the most rewarding stories to tell.
I also would like to thank my colleagues for their immense support in the first steps in my journalism career.
I have no intention of going anywhere anytime soon, so here’s hoping you haven’t seen the last of me!
All the best,
Dani Kington
