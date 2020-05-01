Difficult times often force us to make difficult decisions. How we adapt and respond to these decisions can define who we are as people and as businesses.
In Tuesday’s edition we announced that due to the COVID-19 crisis the Athens Messenger will next week begin printing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
We, just like our loyal readers, care deeply about this newspaper. We are proud to bring you a quality product with each edition. In an effort to continue to do so, the choice was made to reduce two print days. This cost-saving measure is the direct result of the troubled times the world is facing. It is no secret that the pandemic has laid an economic blow to society, and the media industry has felt the impact.
The content you are used to seeing each Wednesday and Friday will be available to you at www.athensmessenger.com. Our website will still be home to the most up-to-date news for Athens County. We look at this change as an opportunity to increase our online coverage, beginning with our improved website design.
We thank you for adapting with us. Your continued readership is cherished and we will continue to bring you the important local content that Athens County has enjoyed since our founding in 1848.
It is a point of pride that the Messenger is a long-standing staple of the community. We are not going anywhere. The Messenger will always be here to tell the story of Athens County, just as we have for the last 172 years.
If you have any questions regarding the changes at the newspaper, please contact subscriptions@athensmessenger.com. You can also always reach me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.