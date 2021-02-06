In the 1970s Athens had a city bus system, AORTA, an intercity bus company, Greyhound, and passenger train service, Amtrak, to Chicago and Washington, D.C. Then in the 80s and 90s all of this was lost. An Athens Messenger article from 1925 noted that all Ohio counties had intercity bus service for the first time.
By 1980 bus ridership had declined quite a bit from its peak and Greyhound probably made a sound decision at the time to shut down its Athens station. Buses just weren’t as popular as they used to be. But the lack of intercity bus service was a hard hit for college students or anyone without access to a car. The Athens city bus system eventually came back and the new GoBus system made traveling to Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland an affordable alternative to auto travel.
Government subsidy was what brought back the buses to Athens. As Richard Webb, the editor of the British publication New Scientist, wrote in a recent editorial that public transportation has never been a money maker, nor should it be. The pandemic has been a hard hit to public transit ridership as people felt safer riding in cars. We may need to increase our public transit subsidies to keep our buses running until the virus is defeated.
Cars aren’t going to go away. Although having electric cars fueled by renewable energy is a worthy goal, it’s going to take a while to make that happen. In the meantime we need to support public transportation to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and other forms of air pollution as well.
Webb notes in his editorial that over 100 cities around the world now offer free bus rides to residents and visitors. The entire population of Luxembourg, a small country that has a population of about 600,000 people, also offers free bus service. Making annual bus passes more affordable can dramatically increase ridership. People in Vienna, Austria can buy a year’s pass for 365 euros or about $440. Although that would be too expensive for many Athens bus riders, the people of Vienna have embraced the bus system for getting around the city of two million. Walking in Vienna is the second most popular way to go to work or shop, and traveling by auto ranks third.
Electric buses will make an important contribution to cleaning up the environment. Exhaust particles from diesel fuel can get stuck in our lungs and never come out. Air pollution is causing millions of premature deaths worldwide each year, causing serious economic harm. These hidden or external costs are not often given much thought when calculating the true cost of transportation. Bill Gates writes in his blog, Gates Notes, that the city of Shenzhen, China is only buying electric buses. That should be a goal for every city and bus line.
It may be a while before passenger trains return to Athens, but proposals from the Joe Biden administration to connect Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati with an Amtrak line is something we can look forward to. GoBus to Amtrak sounds nice.
David Kurz is a retired librarian, living in Athens.
