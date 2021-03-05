COVID-19 has made us all intimately aware of something we once gave little thought to: breathing. We wear masks, so every breath feels a little different. We stay distanced from others for fear they could be breathing out a contagious virus. The air we breathe is a communal space we share with almost every other living thing. Every breath we take contains gases which some other organism recently expelled.
In most religions and cultures breath is synonymous with life. Biologically, almost every organism on Earth (except a few anaerobic organisms) breathe. Plants breathe, too. No, they do not have lungs, but leaves are covered with microscopic holes – stomata – for gas exchange.
Oxygen is the gas in the air we all need to live. But for some 2 billion years there was no oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere, and there was little life, either. Then, slowly, a revolution in life unfolded. A new chemical process called photosynthesis emerged in blue-green algae in the primordial seas. Using energy from the sun, the process took in abundant carbon dioxide, and built more complex food molecules. And oxygen was released. Over the next several billion years, oxygen in the atmosphere increased, and with it, life.
The organ that connects us to the atmosphere and provides us with oxygen is the lungs. They consist of some 480 million microscopic capillary air sacs called alveoli, where air and the blood come in close contact so that gas exchange can occur. Oxygen is taken on by the blood via the red blood cells, and carbon dioxide is exhaled. To maintain life, this exchange must be almost continuous. We take roughly 20 thousand breaths a day.
The downside of the breathing system is that it is a continuous gateway for disease organisms and pollution to enter the body. The air passageways are lined with a mucus-covered epithelial lining covered with tiny cilia hairs waving to move foreign material out. But they do still get in. Worldwide, respiratory diseases are the second leading cause of death. Respiratory diseases include colds, the flu, asthma, and lung cancer.
Tuberculosis was once the worst of the respiratory diseases. At the end of the 19th century it was the leading cause of death in New York City. A local doctor, Hermann Briggs, pushed for all with TB to be reported and isolated, tracing everyone who came in contact with the infected person, and he also asked people to cover their mouths when coughing. He was criticized for being dictatorial. Sound familiar? But his methods helped cut the number of TB cases in half.
Then there is man-made air pollution. In London in 1952 a temperature inversion trapped the city in its own polluted air for 5 days. The “Great Smog” killed 12 thousand people. Four years later Britain passed its first Clean Air Act. Similar inversion events in American cities finally lead to our Clean Air Act in 1963. The record wildfires last year in Australia and western U.S. blackened the sky with unbreathable air. It wasn’t safe to breathe outside, and because of Covid, it was not safe to breathe inside, either.
The breath of life can become a threat to life. We must protect our communal airspace.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
