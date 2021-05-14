The first known reference to Japan’s cherry blossoms was in the year 712. The Japanese chose the cherry blossom as a symbol of their identity to counter their more powerful neighbor China’s symbol, the plum blossom. The springtime ritual of cherry blossom viewing was established at that time and the date of peak blossom appears in Japanese literature throughout history.
Based on these sources, researchers have chronicled the dates of peak cherry blossom over the centuries. The data shows that in recent decades the trees have been blooming earlier and earlier. In the city of Kyoto, the peak bloom last month was the earliest it has been in 1,200 years. In Hiroshima, the blossoms appeared eight days earlier than the earliest on record. I wonder if Athens’ cherry blossoms have been opening earlier also.
Numerous studies over the years have shown the effects of climate change on nature. Researchers in China and Australia recently released a study showing that in the mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, the length of summer has increased by more than two weeks since the 1950s. In 80 years, if present global emissions continue, summer will last a month longer.
As has been widely reported, polar bear populations are declining due to warming and sea ice melting in the Arctic. For years scientists have struggled to understand why frogs and other amphibian species around the world have been declining. A 2001 study found a possible cause for the decline of a western toad in Oregon. Due to ongoing western droughts, the water levels in the mountain ponds where the toads lay their eggs have been declining. The shallower water allows more UV light to reach the toad eggs. The increased UV exposure weakens and delays the development of the eggs, allowing a common fungus to invade and kill the eggs. The western droughts are caused by changes in weather patterns fueled by global warming.
And then there is the case of a Netherlands flycatcher, which had been declining in 2006 when the study was done. The flycatchers migrate from Africa in the spring. They nest, mate, lay their eggs and feed the new chicks with a short-lived abundance of caterpillars which emerge just at the right time in the spring. With warming, the caterpillars have been emerging earlier. The flycatcher’s migration is triggered by day length, which climate change does not affect. So the flycatchers are arriving at the same time but missing the abundance of caterpillars to feed their chicks.
There have been numerous studies like the above detailing the direct or indirect affects of climate change on the world’s plants and animals. It illustrates how man-made climate change is affecting not just us but all of life on our planet.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County
