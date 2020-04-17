We have never seen, and perhaps never will again, a time like what we are living through. Life has been flipped on its head and hardly anything is as it once was.
We at the Athens Messenger, are working to ensure that this time is remembered. The newspaper is the record keeper for the county and we take pride in that role.
Each employee of the Messenger is working tirelessly to bring you up to date information about what is going on in the county and beyond. Staying informed is key right now, and we are humbled to help in that endeavor.
The newspaper goes beyond an editor and reporters. To bring you a quality product throughout the week it takes graphic designers, photographers, salespeople, a publisher, a webmaster, circulation workers, a production crew, delivery drivers and so much more. Each of these jobs is filled by a local person working hard at their job.
As a society, we are facing the unknown. The world is in flux, but one thing for us is certain — the importance of what we do.
Newspapers are where history is recorded, and this is indeed a historic time.
We will continue to be here for you throughout this pandemic, and we thank you for your continued support of local journalism. Together we will get through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.