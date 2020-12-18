Some people are blue these days but not all blues say the same thing. Skies are happy blue. Mary, mother of Jesus, is associated with blue, as is the December season of Advent. It can mean boy when contrasted with pink for girl babies.
Green and red anticipate Christmas, not just go and stop at intersections. Red can be bloody and medical or festive as in Valentine roses. Cardinal is bird, bishop, or team.
Green is ecological but also Islam’s symbolic color. Envy is said to be green but trees overwhelm that association. Unripe fruit is green and all newbies. Green politics is pro-nature.
Recently orange reminded us of pumpkins, Fall leaves, and Halloween. Orange is north in otherwise green Ireland. Amber is caution on streets. Yellow can mean Spring flowers or cowardice.
Black can be dress-up, perhaps at New Year eve or day, but mournful also. Death and night are black. White is brides’ color, or lack of color, but cold Winter snow comes to mind.
Brown is rarely celebrated, but clearly earthy, or dirty for some so-called white people. Skin color meanings can be vicious and sad. Enmity is seen also in political red versus blue.
Royal purple was expensive and precious, as red-blue mixes are in politics now. Also pandemic purple is most dangerous. Being blue is not so bad sometimes.
