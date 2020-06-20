Viruses have been called “nature’s minimalists.” They exist on the edge of life, lacking all the normal features of living organisms, and cannot survive long outside a host. Yet they are the most numerous biotype, occupying every ecosystem on earth. And they have been here since the origins of life on earth, emerging from the primordial soup of organic material. It is believed viruses played a role in the early evolution of life, providing a means of gene transfer between organisms, increasing genetic diversity.
Louis Pasteur, founder of the germ theory, speculated in 1884 that there might be a smaller pathogen than bacteria. A Russian scientist recognized the virus’s existence when studying the tobacco mosaic virus in 1892. Viruses are one hundred times smaller than bacteria, so nobody could actually see them until the invention of the electron microscope in Germany in 1931.
All life forms on earth can be host to viruses: from bacteria, plants, and animals to humans. There are millions of types but only around 6,000 have been described. Most coexist harmlessly in their host causing no disease symptoms. Others make themselves known by causing disease symptoms.
Many human diseases are caused by viruses: the common cold, cold sores, influenza, chickenpox, measles, rabies. They can trigger cancer, hepatitis, melanoma. The most serious diseases occur when an animal virus mutates and “jumps” to humans with no immunity to that virus (zoonotic): HIV, Ebola, West Nile, MERS, SARS and now COVID-19.
Viruses cause disease in other animals: foot-in-mouth in livestock, canine parvovirus in cats, dogs and horses. They cause disease in plants: the tobacco mosaic virus, the first one identified, infects tomatoes, eggplant and peppers. Also there are cucumber mosaic, watermelon mosaic, lettuce mosaic viruses. They are usually spread from plant to plant by insect vectors.
Plants have an effective defense mechanism; they isolate the virus-infected cells with localized areas of cell death around them, forming a canker or blemish. Of course that is not good for marketing.
And then there are the bacteriophages – viruses that infect bacteria. These have been recognized since 1917 as potential treatments for bacterial diseases. But they have not caught on, with antibiotics like penicillin being so effective. But with bacteria developing antibiotic resistance, phages are gaining more attention. Several phages have been commercialized to combat tomato, citrus and apple bacterial diseases.
Good, bad, or neutral, the viruses are amongst us.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.