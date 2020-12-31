The COVID-19 vaccine is the subject of hot debate. Some people feel that it has been rushed and therefore is likely to not be effective at best, or a life-threatening health-risk at worst.
Even worse still, are the conspiracy theory proselytizers of the internet, who would have you believe that the vaccine is a government ploy to implant the population with tracker chips. To those who believe this, I have bad news for you – you are already being tracked. By virtue of being on the internet, having a cellphone, using a credit card or paying your taxes, you are and will continue to be watched, tracked and analyzed. There are entire companies dedicated to breaking down your purchase history and your personal profile to figure out how to best market to your specific demographic.
Unless you are living off-grid, in the woods, without internet, gas, water or electric hookups, you are part of the system. Even if you do fit that profile, there is probably still a record of you.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not a nefarious effort by the government, it is simply part of the fight, like every other vaccine that came before it.
As to the expedient nature of its development and release, the Messenger previously reported on this process, and there are countless resources to educate yourself on the subject on the internet. The pandemic is like something that we have never seen, the number of resources that went into the process enabled the development and testing to be swift, because that is what the world needs right now.
So for 2021, maybe make your resolution to do your research through trusted, fact-checked resources. Make a decision based on what you have learned, not what you think sounds right based on a social media post. Then, if you and your doctor feel it is right for you, resolve to get vaccinated when your time comes, I know I will be in line as soon as I am able.
