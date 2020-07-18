Editor, The Messenger,
I wish to thank the Messenger for the piece you did on our Little Hamlet of Shade, and how we take care of our own, though I’d like to clarify a couple things.
Shade is really the whole of Lodi Township and beyond. It is a collective community made up of all types of folks. The Central hub of this community is the Lodi General Store. Here one can take the pulse of everything happening in the area. Owner Pam Bond knows who is well, who isn’t, and who is in need, and she cares, no matter who you are.
So when she deicide to provide hot meals to those in need she approached Greg Meeks, The President of the Lost in Lodi Enduro Group. Greg was asked if the group would be interested in funding the meals, the group anonymously said yes, and the hot meals project was a go. Lots of folks stepped up, making donations, giving names of people who might be in need and also doing the deliveries. Meals went from 170 people community the first week to close to 300 the following weeks.
Lost in Lodi Enduro Group, referred to in the article as the “Endura Motorcycle Club” holds an annual motorcycle Enduro competition to benefit the local Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department in Shade. The event could not exist if not for the generous community landowners who let 200 plus dirt bikes cross their property. The group has branched out from helping the RAVFD in Shade to providing address signs, donations for handicap ramps, cemetery restoration, and Kids on Campus among others. Many of these needs have been brought to light by word of mouth through the Lodi General Store.
Lodi General Store and Lost in Lodi Enduro appreciate our neighbors and are glad to help, be it financially or physically. We thank all of you that support the store and the Enduro. Thanks for being great neighbors!
Marvin Marty
Guysville
