We like to get breaking news, quick information about things happening as we read or hear about them. That is exciting and necessary in many situations. Floods, fires, and other emergencies demand fast information to save lives.
Instant news is not needed when no immediate reaction is required. Yet many people jump on transmitted information of any sort, even when it needs further examination – checking sources, accuracy, and implications.
Quick acceptance is how rumor mills have always worked and now it can be widespread in seconds. Conspiracy and calumny should not spread like wildfire or flood. One can and should take time to reflect before reacting and sharing. As with gossip the harm done should be assessed before telling others the latest slander.
This is advice for the recipient of possibly slanted news, but some of us even want to make it up ourselves. It’s easy to mix what we wish to be true with otherwise accurate reports. If you find yourself wanting to spread a fact or story that you happen to see, ask yourself whether it is credible and testable, or just rumor that you happen to like or wish were true.
“Sleep on it” we used to say. Let time edit your perceptions and presumptions. Even your own fast news can be too fast. “The latest” is not always the best or the most trustworthy.
