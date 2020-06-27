Humans are swarming all over the earth, using up all the food and natural resources. We are destroying the planet to suit our species. Cities are crowded and virgin forests are being raped. But we cannot stop reproducing and preserving lives because these are powerful natural impulses. Like locusts and rodents human beings take over until other life is consumed and ruined.
Parents want heirs, businesses want customers, nations want soldiers, ideologies and religions want converts. In the competition of living, the side with more people wins. Nature fights this push with warfare and disease. Disasters can moderate the growth but rarely slow it much. Historical plagues killed millions but did not stop species expansion.
Modern medicine and cold wars have created a benign environment in which to thrive. We cannot stop ourselves. We do not mind killing other life. Bothersome bugs and large herds can be eliminated or imprisoned for our use. But we are deeply repulsed by the death of anything human. Death is natural everywhere, however, even if we don’t like it.
Flight to other worlds is hardly possible. Other remedies are fantastic. Were we to live entirely online and have all supplies droned to us, we still would need some kind of nutrition, perhaps just pills. We would have to become new kinds of creatures, taking less space and using fewer resources.
If there is intelligence behind the universe it will have to insert new ways to limit our growth. Perhaps climate degradation is just what the earth needs to restore some balance and viability.
