The COVID-19 Pandemic has overshadowed everything. Over 3 million infected and over 211,000 deaths worldwide cannot be ignored. To slow the spread of the virus, most have heeded the advice of the health experts and accepted drastic changes to their lives — lost jobs, lost incomes, stay at home, social distancing. People everywhere are cooperating for the common good.
But there is another global crisis lurking in the background – the climate crisis. Last year was the second hottest year on record. The 2010s were the hottest decade on record. The warming is driven by our burning of carbon fuels. Global temperature has increased 1 degree C. as carbon dioxide levels, around 280 ppm in preindustrial times, have increased to 415 ppm., the highest in 14 million years.
Severe storms, heat waves, flooding, droughts, wildfires, melting glaciers are all accelerating. The costs are adding up. Damaging weather in the U.S. cost us over $400 billion in 2015-2019. Climate scientists warn the temperature increase should be held to 1.5 degree C. If not, the global temperature could soar 3-6 degrees C by the end of the century, melting ice caps and raising ocean levels by 1 meter, which would flood many coastal cities.
In 2014 the World Health Organization reported that unchecked climate change would cause 250,000 deaths a year through heat stress, disease, malnutrition due to food shortages, severe weather, etc. A recent report in the New England Journal called the figure 250,000 a conservative estimate.
Comparing the 2 global crises, the COVID-19 crisis is clear-cut. A new highly contagious virus emerges (how is a matter of debate), quickly spreads around the world, sickening and kills as it goes. The climate crisis is slow- moving and less clear-cut. Climate change merges with the natural variability of the weather, making it confusing to the average person.
A vaccine for the virus will be available in a year or so, bringing the crisis under control. There is no easy fix for the climate crisis. It will be with us for centuries to come.
Ironically, the measures taken to slow the COVID crisis also will briefly slow the climate crisis. Staying at home, driving less, flying less, consuming less, all are greatly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Oil consumption is way down, leaving a glut of oil and low prices.
To slow the climate crisis, we do need to drive less, fly less, consume less, use less carbon fuel. But we shouldn’t need a killer pandemic to force us to do these things. This pandemic has proved that people around the world will take drastic action, limiting their activities for the common good.
The big question is: When the pandemic is over, will we return to our daily, business-as-usual lives that are causing the climate crisis? Or will we again come together for the common good and find ways, without jeopardizing our health and livelihoods, to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and slow the climate crisis?
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
