Death and taxes are the only certainties of life, wrote Ben Franklin in a 1789 letter to a friend. A quick check in Wikipedia showed the death and taxes idiom has been used in English writing since at least 1716. The ease of researching the origins of the death and taxes phrase made me think of H. G. Wells, who published a series of essays from 1936 to 1938, predicting the creation of a universal world encyclopedia that would help humanity establish world peace. The online encyclopedia Wikipedia, once not considered reliable, has matured into a trusted source of information available free in many languages. It’s produced by millions of people worldwide who donate their time to write and edit the encyclopedia.
Yet at the same time the world brain of the web is expanding, we have the shrinkage of local news media due to cutbacks at newspapers. Our local newspapers are still by far the number one source for local and state information, whether it’s government news, art happenings, crime reports, births, deaths, weddings, accidents, and all the other good and bad stuff that’s going on around us. Radio and television have important roles as well, but our local newspapers can’t be beat when it comes to local news and opinions.
Information transfer is picking up speed and complexity. Keeping up with technology can be daunting: email, the web, social media, video conferencing, the cloud, smart phones, smart speakers. The list goes on and on. But the most successful information technologies make our lives easier. Now I can ask my virtual assistant, Alexa, questions for my ready reference needs, or to play an audio book or a podcast or a song or a radio station. Smart speakers connected to assistants like Alexa, Siri, Hey Google, and others are creating new information habits in homes around the world.
Along with the ability to transmit information quickly and widely comes the ability to pass along incorrect information either by mistake or intentionally. Software robots, called bots, can be programmed to respond to the posts of real people with an automatic response that looks like it’s coming from a real person. Fake videos called deep fakes are so well produced we can’t tell they’re fakes. Fact checking has become a civic duty for everyone who participates in social media. I think we will all be fooled at some point and may unintentionally spread misinformation. Correcting our online mistakes is vital.
Claude Shannon’s 1948 mathematical theory of information described information as a measure of uncertainty. Although Shannon’s math is beyond my capabilities, it’s easy to see that accurate information is needed to reduce the uncertainties of life. We can’t be informed citizens without reading the local news, either a paper copy or the e-edition. Both forms have advantages and disadvantages.
We still have a long way to go to eliminate the digital divide in our country. The big switch to online learning due to the coronavirus epidemic showed that not having internet at home is a huge educational disadvantage. This lack of internet at home is an economic and health disadvantage for out-of-school adults as well. Our country needs a rural internet project, which will eliminate the internet dead zones, just as rural free delivery of the U.S. mail and rural electrification brought the mail, radio, and television to millions of Americans in earlier years.
