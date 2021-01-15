Editor’s note: Our resident photographer John Halley has decades of experience photographing Athens County for the Messenger. In this time he has experience quite a lot while on the job. In this new series, “Under the lens” John will be sharing some of the more unique experiences with our readers.
It had been raining all day on that March afternoon in 2008. I wanted to get some sort of rainy feature picture for the next day’s newspaper. I remembered an old 1960’s art photo looking down from a high perspective of a pedestrian with an umbrella. The street and the top of the umbrella was the only thing in the picture. It was very graphic and simple. I wanted to do my own version of that photo.
There is a beautiful brick street and a crosswalk visible from the parking garage in Athens. I climbed four or five levels of the garage, leaned over the rail, and pointed my camera straight down. It was a great perspective with shiny bricks as a background.
Now all I needed was someone to walk by with a big umbrella. I wanted it to be a bright color and maybe polka dot. A basic black umbrella wouldn’t do. So I waited. I would see people coming from the City Building. Many didn’t carry an umbrella and most that carried an unexciting black umbrella. But I would take a picture of everyone who passed by as to get my exposure and composition correct.
It was raining and I was using a long lens, so when I was waiting for the next person to walk by, I backed away from the rail and held the camera close to me and under my chin. Still waiting for the perfect umbrella, I detected movement in back of me to the left and right. I didn’t think much of it. Then I heard the movement again. This time it was much closer. I turned to see two wide-eyed Athens City policemen with their guns drawn and looking at me. One yelled in a commanding voice: “Hold it!” or something like that. I didn’t panic to the point of making a wrong move or dropping my camera. But I didn’t move and I didn’t speak.
Fortunately one of the policemen recognized me as our local newspaper photographer. He holstered his gun and breathed a great sigh of relief. We all caught our breath and he explained the situation. It seems that one of the women who works in the City Building saw me pointing something with a long barrel at everyone who passed by. Then this someone would step back in the shadows until the next person walked by. She thought it a gun and that I was a sniper. I believe the “D.C. Sniper” or somebody like that, was in the news at the time. She called the police and they made plans to surround this “sniper.”
It all ended in a big laugh, but I still didn’t get my picture. I explained what I was doing there and asked if I could continue taking pictures until I got what I came for. They agreed and this picture I came home with. Some photos are harder to get than others.
Messenger photographer John Halley
