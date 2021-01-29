Editor’s note: Our resident photographer John Halley has decades of experience photographing Athens County for the Messenger. In this time he has experience quite a lot while on the job. In this new series, “Under the lens” John will be sharing some of the more unique experiences with our readers.
It was a cold winter. The pond in front of the Division of Wildlife on East State Street was frozen over. It was a good time for Athens Fire Department to have Cold Water Rescue Training. This is when firefighters put on super insulated scuba dry suits, break through the ice, and perform a mock rescue. I was there to document this chilling event for the newspaper.
The area was full of equipment: ropes, rescue buoys, and a fancy dry suit sitting in a pile off by itself. I was busy taking pictures of firefighters up to their necks in freezing cold water. Sometimes they would crawl out on top of the ice to reach the volunteer victim. Other times they would break through the ice and make their way to the person in peril. This was all very photogenic, but there is more to the story.
Bob Troxel was fire chief and in charge of this event. He doesn’t like to see people just hanging around and doing nothing, in other words – taking pictures. He thought that I should be involved in this Cold Water Rescue Training and sent me over to the dry suit sitting off by itself. I put it on and it was just my size. Troxel then gave me instructions on entering the frigid pond. So I slowly entered the water. It was a great sensation, the pressure from the water pushed against the suit, but it wasn’t at all cold. The insulated suit kept me comfortable.
I felt like part of the gang as I creeped up alongside the professional rescuers. Then suddenly, the water reached a certain point in the suit and the frigid water came pouring into a good sized hole right at the arm pit. For some reason, I didn’t notice where the leak was coming from and a good bit of water entered the suit against my formerly warm body. I let out a yelp and made my exit from the pond. A lot of laughter came from the firefighters. They knew what had happened.
Now I’m not accusing anyone of anything, but that suit was sitting off by itself for a reason and Bob Troxel did have a satisfied look on his face as I stripped off the suit a poured out a couple of gallons of freezing cold pond water.
John Halley
