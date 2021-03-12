Under the lens – G. Kenner Bush: Enthusiasm makes the difference

Look at this man on the left. That’s G. Kenner Bush. I always called him Mr. Bush. This picture was taken in 1966 as then Vice President Richard Nixon visited Athens to endorse a few candidates. Look again at Mr. Bush. Look at that smile. Look at that enthusiasm. He is no doubt shaking Nixon’s hand with a lot of gusto. This how I remember the former, longtime, publisher of the Athens Messenger.
When I found this photo during my research on the man, I was happy to see the same zest for life I witnessed in the 1990s, was there thirty years earlier. At the time, I was a young, wet behind the ears photographer. A typical greeting he would give me, with a voice that carried like a seasoned stage actor playing to the last row, would be, “Hello, John. How ya doing!” Then he would shake my hand with same amount of gusto as he gave to the Vice President.
I can’t speak for everyone who worked at the Messenger, but very many of his employees, including myself, thought he was a great man.
Mr. Bush was a very busy man and he accomplished great things for the newspaper, Ohio University, and the community. He was the one in charge when the Messenger moved its operations from a building on West Union Street, now Lasher Hall, to its present location on The Plains. This big facility featured the latest in printing technology and later added a second press for commercial operations.
He was an Ohio University and Ohio University Foundation trustee. Improving the highway systems in Athens County was a favorite subject to Mr. Bush. He advocated and succeeded in vastly improving access to Athens County.
I could go on and on about Kenner Bush’s accomplishments, his awards and honors, throughout his life, but the warmth of his personality and character made the biggest impact on my life.
