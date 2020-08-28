The consequences of global warming don't just stop at drought, famine and seashore flooding. There are many other subtler effects that can hit us hard. Some of the effects are the prevalence of certain diseases. Global warming, for instance, has engendered an explosion of tick populations, both in traditional ranges and in population explosions into new territory. Known effects include a terrible increase in the deaths of moose calves in New England and higher prevalence of rocky mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease.
One disorder not so well known is the alpha gal allergy. The alpha gal allergy is spread by the bite of the lone star tick and causes an allergy to every kind of mammal product. This includes mammal meats – beef, pork, mutton, goat, kangaroo, horse, capybara and venison, for example. It includes dairy products – milk, cream, cheese, butter, yogurt, and ghee, for example. It includes whey products and gelatin. Having this allergy quickly diminishes your dietary options.
"Alpha gal" is short for alpha-galactose-1,3 galactose. This is a complex sugar found in all mammal tissue except for the higher primates - humans, bonobos, chimps, and gorillas, for example, do not carry this sugar. When a lone star tick bites another mammal, it absorbs alpha gal and subsequently injects the substance into the next human it bites. Severity of the allergy varies widely between people, with some able to eat dairy in moderate amounts and others having to scrupulously avoid it. Results of consuming an allergen are not immediate, as with a peanut allergy, but usually take several hours, so that bite of meat can be a time bomb in your gut.
Lone star ticks were once exclusively southern. With advancing global warming, they are now becoming frequent in the Athens area. This is true as well of many other species of ticks and the diseases they carry.
What does this mean for us? What can be done about it? There are ways to reduce tick populations but these are expensive. In the case of alpha gal, efforts to rein in climate change will not do much good to those now living. The best that can be done is to create and implement medical protocols - now missing, at least in our region – and to encourage the creation of consumer products certified free of mammal-sourced ingredients. For tick problems in general, we are treating symptoms, not addressing underlying problems.
Global warming has many other nasty tricks in store for us. Keep your eyes open.
John Knouse has been active in land preservation in the Athens area for almost two decades and is board member for the Athens Conservancy.
