A character in one of Longfellow’s novels says, “Nationality is a good thing to a certain extent, but universality is better.” When I read this it hit me as words sometimes do, even if they are not especially beautiful or famous. They say quickly what I fervently believe in these tumultuous days.

National identity is important and inevitable. Of course it’s a part of most lives. Universal humanity is less obvious and must be recognized with effort and commitment.

