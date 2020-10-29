According to the National Fire Protection Association, 62 percent of home fire deaths happen in homes without smoke alarms or where smoke alarms are not working. Many people believe they will wake up if they smell smoke, but smoke inhalation can cause a person to drift into a deeper sleep and may kill in less than a minute.
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. is when we remember to “fall back” by setting our clocks behind an hour. This is also an excellent time to adopt the habit of changing the batteries in all smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order and replace any smoke detectors that have been used for 10 years or more. If you have Ten-Year, lithium battery smoke detectors, it is still a good habit to test them. Smoke detectors double your chances of surviving a fire.
The winter months ahead will bring about new fire risks as people use heaters, candles and prepare meals for holidays. Remember to inspect your smoke detectors, which are your first line of defense should a fire occur. It is also important to have a fire escape plan and to be aware of basic fire safety measures.
For more information, please go to www.com.ohio.gov/fire, and follow the prevention link to : “Choosing, Installing and Maintaining Smoke Alarms”
And for more fire safety tips this winter go to www.usfa.fema.gov
If you do not have a working smoke detector, or you may need help with installation, please contact your local fire department. Any questions regarding fire safety can be directed to the Athens City Fire Department at 740-592-3301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.