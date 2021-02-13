Cupid is counting his arrows and love is air this weekend. In honor of Valentine's Day, we thought we'd share the favorite love songs of a few APG editors to help get you in the mood for love. From the first strikes of new love to heartbreak or lifelong true love, these songs cover it all.
Kaitlin Thorne, Messenger Editor
1. "London" – PK
2. "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams
3. "There She Is" – Frank Turner
4. "Nancy Mulligan" – Ed Sheeran
5. "Can't Help Falling in Love" – Kina Grannis
6. "Storybook Love" – Mark Knopfler
7. "To Take You Home" – Frank Turner
8. "I Will Always Love You" – Whitney Houston (Yes, I love Dolly's original version, but as a child of the 90s I can't say no to Whitney).
9. "The Way You Look Tonight" – Tony Bennett
10. "God Only Knows" – The Beach Boys
Alex Hulvalchick, Courier Editor
1. "All of Me" – John Legend
2. "Nancy Mulligan" – Ed Sheeran
3. "Blank Space" – Taylor Swift
4. "Miss Missing You" – Fall Out Boy
5. "Look What God Gave Her" – Thomas Rhett
6. "Never Give Up On Me" – Misterwives
7. "Dazed and Confused" – Ruel
8. "Still Into You" – Paramore
9. "Dead Sea" – The Lumineers
10. "She's A God" – Neck Deep
Sydney Dawes, Athens NEWS Editor
1. “Something” – The Beatles, George Harrison
2. “Your Song” – Elton John
3. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” – Aerosmith
4. “Stand by Me” – Ben E. King
5. “Rock Show” – blink-182
6. “Hear You Me” – Jimmy Eat World
7. “Fantasy” – Mariah Carey
8. “Careless Whisper” – George Michael (More a heartache song, but a bop nonetheless).
9. “You and Me” – Lifehouse
10. “Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper
