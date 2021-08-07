We might want consistency in our institutions but we also affirm individual judgement. When doctors, judges, and other decision makers vary widely in their advice and pronouncements we might be dismayed. Is regularity the only ideal or is leeway in a system okay?
Uniformity in assessments and prescriptions assumes that people are all alike, that there are no significant circumstances, social factors, and family influence. An individual’s history is relevant because repeated behavior is more indicative of a problem than unprecedented action.
We know that weather predictions are not absolute. Radiologists regularly disagree. Economists are famous for mistaken forecasts. We want to know things about the future that cannot be exactly determined. Therefore, variability about important anticipations and remedies vary, even from experts and authorities.
People rush to call some judgements biased, pre-judged or prejudiced. That is both true and false because everyone is predisposed by background and education to certain analyses and viewpoints. It is necessary for all of us to be as fair and objective as possible despite our own histories and expectations.
Living peacefully involves accepting variety in decisions that are basic to health and happiness. Bravery is the courage to face futures that are never fully determined. Trusting professionals and judges is better than constant second-guessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.