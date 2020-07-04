Restaurant waiters do not stand by until we call on them, except in expensive venues, but that is what their name implies. We have come to call them servers, busy getting our food to us and checking on our needs and satisfaction.
Waiting is the situation in which we anticipate doing something ourselves or someone else doing something for us. We wait for the doctor and the dentist. They will act on us as patients and we must have patience.
As in the medical office, all waiting can be casual, hopeful, or fearful. It’s not nice to wait because the future is unknown and we must endure until the expected activity occurs. We can get tired of waiting and give up on the anticipated event.
Preparation while waiting is admirable but various. We might need plans A, B, and more, not knowing what may occur. Some people give up on preparing. It has, for example, seemed a waste of time and expense to be prepared for a pandemic. Now in it, how do we prepare for its end?
It’s nice that we’re all waiting together. Someday we will return to something like the lives we used to live. Meanwhile we wait, wondering what and when things will be different. We need patience.
