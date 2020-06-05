Police attitudes and practice sometime imitate those of soldiers. That is a terrible mistake. Policing is not warfare. The rhetoric of wars on drugs or crime is seriously wrong. Wars are against nations and their citizens, not against substances or bad behavior.
With warfare in their minds some police have selected groups of people in society as enemies and fought them as if they were soldiers. That does not help in suppressing drug use or sale, nor identifying burglary or interpersonal violence.
When police assume that all people of an identifiable group are the enemies of law and order, they have committed a mental crime. Their thoughts are so wrong that they should be prosecuted, but indicting bad cogitation is not easy. We do that when it takes verbal form as libel or advocacy of violence, despite claims of free speech values.
Things get more confusing when free speech demonstrations lead to destructive acts. Destruction of property is a crime that should be stopped and prosecuted. Is this well done as if fighting an enemy army using military weapons?
Worse yet is arresting whenever possible anyone in a supposed enemy population. Everyone is treated like a spy or agent of an opposing nation. Americans did that during wars with Germany and Japan, suspecting or imprisoning people with those backgrounds or ancestry.
Let us make clear distinctions between soldiers and police. The latter must be different in thought and action or a civil society cannot exist. Police are guardians of public order, not soldiers in a war.
