Since I started this column for The Messenger I have endeavored to keep things relatively light, and have used this space as a way to engage with readers and discuss my exploration of Athens County. However, following the violent riot that overtook our nation’s Capitol this week, it feels inappropriate to do so now.
Instead, I would like to encourage our readers to take a moment of silence. Reflect upon the tragedy that we all witnessed this week. Consider how you believe our country should conduct itself. Think about the foundations of this republic and how democracy is represented.
When you do, I hope that you see that these things are in direct contrast to the criminal acts committed by the rioters who broke through the barriers of the Capitol and disrespected the democratic process taking place.
Jan. 6 was a shameful day in American history: we must do better than this.
