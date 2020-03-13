My continual quest to explore Athens County has hit somewhat of a roadblock – the coronavirus.
It’s the only subject people seem to be able to talk about lately. Some feel the response is justified, others feel as though it’s simply sensationalized. As a manner of precaution many Athens County organizations are canceling events, meetings, classes and more. This response, while inconvenient, feels appropriate considering the seriousness of the situation around the world.
I am not a medical professional nor am I a scientist. I am a journalist, and as a journalist I report on the facts presented by experts.
Through the advice of experts cancelations have taken place. This is based on limiting exposure risk. It is important to acknowledge that just because you feel fine and are not showing symptoms, does not mean that you are not carrying the virus.
Carriers can spread the virus without knowing it. This allows for others to come into contact with the virus and possibly get sick. Limiting your exposure to others at events or by traveling is not only about keeping you safe – it’s about keeping others safe as well.
These are not simply my opinions; these are the recommendations by people who are closely following the spread of the virus. These are the precautions meant to curb the spread so that we do not have the same outcome as China or Italy.
“We are out of time,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said when speaking of their national crisis and lockdown. We are not out of time yet. We can, and should, be doing what is recommended in order to ensure that we do not run out of time.
I want to get back out and explore Athens County. The weather has been beautiful; the sun is shining bright on vibrant flowers popping out of the ground. There are exciting new places for me to see and experience, but for now I will be limiting what I do.
I can’t afford to get sick right now, I, like so many people have family members battling severe health issues. They can’t afford for me to be an unknowing carrier. I imagine many people in Athens are in similar situations.
So let’s stay home. Let’s take care of ourselves, and each other, by following the simple precautionary measures suggested by the CDC and others. I will wash my hands, wave hello when greeting people and avoid large gatherings. I hope you will do the same.
If you have any suggestions for what I should check out in Athens County next, email me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
