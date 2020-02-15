Meteorologists have a terrible public image. They have to guess the weather with uncertain evidence and are therefore often wrong. Perhaps deliberately they predict the worse set of possibilities in order to give sufficient warning of mayhem. People are happy if such predictions are wrong but they joke about the wrong guesses. If it were the opposite situation they would condemn the forecasters for missing the oncoming disastrous weather.
As storms, drought, and other dangerous phenomena seem to be more frequent our need for good information increases. But nature is not regular and never has been. We will continue to be surprised by weather developments no matter how much calculated anticipation is provided.
This inevitable situation may be the reason for widespread doubt of global warming. It seems from day to day we get faulty weather prediction. So many people conclude that long-term climate change is just as fallible as are the shorter predictions of rain and sun.
Maybe we should get more serious about weather and our future. More rain and snow are easy to endure but more floods and hurricanes are not. Weather is not a joke anymore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.