If you’ve driven around the area roads recently, you may have wondered about the crews working along the roadsides with reels of what look like brightly colored, empty, plastic hoses. The hoses are colored orange, blue, and green, and the workers are burying them in sections, leaving a couple of feet at the end of each section poking up out of the ground.
The hoses will eventually house new fiber optic cable to form a low-latency fiber network connecting Columbus to Ashburn, VA. In a data network, latency is the amount of time it takes from when you ask for a response from a Web site until you receive it. In theory, your request to see a Web page could travel around the Earth in only 133 milliseconds, but actually it takes longer than that. One important factor in reducing latency is improving the transmission medium, and that’s the goal of this project.
Fiber optic cable is made up of thin strands of glass that are used to transmit data by rapid pulses of light. The actual fiber optic cable in this project will be added once the housing and buried junction boxes are in place. The color coding will help maintenance crews keep track of which bundles of cable are doing what. One batch will carry the data traffic, one will be used for monitoring activity and pinpointing problems, and the third bundle will be reserved for future expansion. The cost of installing the cable is $30,000 to $80,000 per mile. The project is being undertaken by Zayo Group Holdings, one of the top businesses in a field that includes AT&T, CenturyLink, and Verizon
Why is our area being connected to Ashburn, VA, when it’s not even an incorporated town, but rather a Census Designated Place like The Plains in Athens County? Ashburn is located between Washington’s Dulles International Airport and the historic town of Leesburg, so it’s just a little more than thirty miles from Washington, DC. More important for the network project is that is has more than a gigawatt of overall data center capacity. In the whole world, London is a distant second, with only about half the capacity, at 559 megawatts. An estimated 70 percent of the planet’s Internet traffic flows through Ashburn’s location in Louden County.
For us, the project means lots of roadside work activity. If you visit the North Bend Rail Trail be-tween Parkersburg and Clarksburg, WV, you’ll find that the trail is being completely reworked and improved as the data lines are buried under it. The project will also facilitate improving broadband access throughout Appalachia.
Jim & Celeste Parsons are often seen cycling around the county on their purple tandem bicycle with the American flag flying from the back.
