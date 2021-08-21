People who promote religious freedom do not define what counts as a religion. Do they really want to support and declare free of all legal objection anything anybody considers religious? That is nonsense, but sloppily promoted by well-meaning, ignorant voices.
One need not search for obscure or historical examples of questionable religions. There are clear examples of unacceptable practices today. If religion is only a matter of private beliefs, a set of ideas about the world, there is no objection to such ideas – they do not have to be public.
But most religious thought also includes behavior and social structure principles. These overlap civil law and politics. Freedom of religion can mean rejection of a country’s law and social norms. It can oppose civil rights, rejecting other freedoms.
The obvious example today is Afghanistan. The Taliban believe that society should be governed by Islamic rules including those regarding the place and activity of women. These regulations are central to their religious belief. People can have other religious beliefs but rules about public dress, jobs, and education must apply to all women in a proper Islamic country.
Clearly religion here involves as a central part of devotion and belief regulation of clothing and social activity. Similarly religion-like law in America does not permit public nudism, prostitution, and gender-neutral sports. If these U.S. laws change, it should be on the basis of common, democratic decision, not religious beliefs.
Probably promoters of universal religious freedom have only private or individual religiosity in mind. Like love or hate, these religions become illegal only when they affect other people’s lives and public behavior. In modern civil societies, human rights apply to the sexes equally and public behavior should not be arbitrarily controlled. These rights cannot be negated in the name of religious freedom.
