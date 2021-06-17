Most of us want to do good. There are times, however, when rival goods or alternative possibilities put our intentions to the test. This is clearest when a law is disobeyed or a promise broken in order to do a better good.
It’s dangerous, a slippery slope toward anarchy, but circumstances can make one choose to be a moral criminal or sinner. Among the noble virtues is the insight and courage to decide when and how to override law and order.
Honesty with oneself about this decision includes regret and guilt despite the wisdom of the choice. Doing wrong to achieve a higher good is still wrong and sad. Conflicting emotions accompany such moral dilemmas.
The obvious example is killing in warfare. Veterans may suffer real self-loathing at the carnage they have created obeying orders. They need to know that their feelings are right but that their evil acts served other virtues – defense of country and suppression of vice.
Another example is divorce and the break-up of any committed relationship. Promises and contracts are good, but can lead to painful and destructive situations. Resolution often demands rejection and separation, breaking vows.
Ethical maturity is gained in knowing that moral choices are not always clear. Instead of despair at the bad choice situation, we should try to accept the inevitable mix in motives and effects. Resolving to do the better, no matter how unfortunate the choice, is a route toward deeper virtue. This may take some reflection and meditation but peace with oneself is possible.
