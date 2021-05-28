As renewable energy’s market share grows, determining who owns and buys electric power will be crucial.
The good news is that renewable energy is going to win the power generation game. Many that follow this market closely have seen the writing on the wall for a long time and have been waiting for natural gas to finish its role as a bridge fuel to a cleaner, more electrified world. We will have to wait a bit longer, but the rise of renewables as ruler is inevitable.
Of course, many avid climate hawks also realize that electric power is only one piece of the equation to mitigating climate change’s damning effects. Electric power sector carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are now regularly below transportation sector CO2 emissions. Agriculture, including ocean-based food production, transportation, and industrial processing are deeply connected to fossil fuel-based inputs that the renewable energy industry will not be able to satisfy until we overbuild renewable energy capacity well beyond the expected electricity needs – this overbuild will be an important feature, not a flaw.
What keeps me up at night is not the fear of reducing emissions fast enough to keep Our Home habitable, but the fear that the beneficiaries of the renewable energy build-out will further entrench and divide the ultra-wealthy from the rest of the world. As of present, the drivers of renewable energy development are standards for investor-owned utilities and corporate procurement. While it is promising to see more renewable energy capacity being installed, right now the financial benefit will be acquired by entities that already dominate their respective markets.
Energy utilities will likely reward their shareholders first before passing overall reductions in the cost to procure renewable electricity to their ratepayers. Corporate buyers of renewable power – the Amazons, Googles, Facebooks, etc. – will gain another advantage in their already troublesome monopoly positions that are reshaping perception and reality as we know it. Efforts like the 30 Million Solar Homes campaign are looking in the right direction by advocating building renewables in a more distributed manner to ensure large renewable power generation facilities stay off the profit-seeking books of the utilities that manage the electric grid.
I certainly do not have all the answers, but there are pathways to manage this coming crisis. If municipalities, big, small, and collectively, step in to purchase electricity through community choice aggregation (Ohio law allows this) they can ensure the margin of retail profit is split between the suppliers and the buyer – which could help fund some localized priorities.
The federal government, with its unlimited spending authority, can purchase all troubled fossil fuel assets, retire them, and finance an all-renewable power generation fleet and require the benefits of scale to reduce wholesale electricity costs through ownership. Essentially, creating a system of public-owned generation with privatized electricity distribution and management.
All said, if public ownership does not take a larger role in essential services – electricity being a very crucial sector – we will continue to be beholden to private wealth-holders instead of raising the standard for all.
Mathew Roberts is a mindful resident of The Plains, Ohio.
