Of course not everyone should be able to vote in all civic elections. Children and some teenagers have been excluded. Those clearly mentally ill are not capable of rational choice. Criminals in prison and sometimes out are thought to have lost the franchise in their convictions. Non-citizens are excluded even though they may have lived in the country for decades.
Of course other groups have been excluded for specious reasons. Women, the illiterate, and some ethnicities have been barred from voting. Tests for a certain level of political knowledge or any educational barrier are easily prejudged, so they are not reasonable.
Today there seems to be a new kind of exclusion being discussed. It makes voting accessible only for those who have the time and energy to fit it into their work schedules and transportation possibilities. The idea seems to be that the acceptable voter is one who overcomes all inconvenience to cast a ballot.
People with time and money can vote in various convenient ways. People working two jobs, struggling to make ends meet, with children or elderly to tend are easily discouraged. Identification requirements can exclude those without passports or drivers’ licenses.
Good elections are based on majority participation. Otherwise democracy is replaced by aristocracy, rule by people who think they are better than the rest because they can vote easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.