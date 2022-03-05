Why do nations attack other nations in warfare? Most humans like peaceful lives, so this exception needs explanation and justification.
The most understandable form of violence is in self-defense. Actions to preserve one’s life and the lives of family and country are widely praised. But they become suspicious when used first, anticipating attack and damage before it occurs.
Behind any fighting there may be fears, threats and anger. Some people like to fight and understand all life as combat with people who want to win and kill them. Opposing enemies is the basic activity of every day.
Defiance can arise from economic and political competition. Countries have fought with others over valuable resources, commodities and trade routes. Wealth and power are goals that warrant warfare for people to expand their influence and standard of living.
Most pathetic, in my mind, is warfare in search of glory and reputation. This is often aimed at the recovery of a presumed past. Patriotism based on stories of former eminence is fictional ideology promoting murder. Empires can shrink and recovering them is silly.
Soldiers kill in the name of ethnic purity, ancestry, religious affiliation or heritage. Somehow “our” people need to control or eliminate “those” people in order to keep them in their place – away from and/or under us. It is a horrible way to feel proud and happy.
George Weckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.