Professors who teach courses about foreign cultures and religions need to see many of the places important to those beliefs, and experience the contexts in which they are lived. I spent months in India and in much of Europe as well as trips in the rest of the world. These travels were illuminating and enjoyable.
Therefore, I recommended such travel to my students and promoted it among friends and in social groups. I still think that the best travelogues, TV shows, and movies cannot replace this kind of physical immersion in alternative worlds of thought and practice.
As such travel contributes to global warming and climate change, however, it becomes clear that there is great cost in globe-trotting. I need to reconsider the relative price of such travel. If it is entertainment only, it is too expensive environmentally.
We should not do long international journeys when they are not linked to specific study or work. In these days of online communication, we are learning that much can be done virtually. It’s not as good as a real physical meeting and feeling, but less burdensome on the earth. We might also re-examine our domestic travel and commuting.
