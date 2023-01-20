Embracing history, Stone shares Athens true spirit

Last week when my wife texted me that Marjorie Stone had died, I knew we had to write a story about her life and legacy to Athens County.
One of Southeast Ohio’s best known local historians, Stone was a principal founder of the Athens County Museum, which has evolved into the Southeast Ohio History Center, and was the museum’s first executive director.
When the Athens Messenger shared our story about Stone to Facebook, several people left kind comments about her.
Mary Abel: Marge was a devoted local historian, author and a wonderful neighbor. It was such a fun experience having tea at her house and Winter Solstice dinners.
Suzanne Greif: When I first moved here, I read and reread Getting to Know Athens County. It was a wealth of information and intrigue for this transplant back in ‘95.
Joyce Bobo: Condolences to her family…Marjorie was a proper and grand lady…always enjoyed a good conversation and willing to share her amassed knowledge of the Athens area. She will be missed.
I don’t remember which Athens Messenger editor, whether it was Herb Amey or Steve Robb, sent me to Stone’s house for a story, but it was a memorable visit.
Stone was a very inviting person. Before I met her, I probably budgeted 15 minutes to talk to her to gather a few quotes, but I ended up staying more than an hour listening to her talk about Athens. Stone had a slight Virginian accent that I picked up on since I grew up in North Carolina.
She showed me one of her books “As Time Goes By: A Pictorial Journal of Athens, Ohio” while she talked about people and places of our community. Every now and again when there is a lot of rain and the Hocking River starts to creep up on the banks, I remember Stone telling me about how the low-lying areas of Ohio University have flooded time and again.
Stone and Elizabeth Grover Beatty wrote “Getting to Know Athens County,” which won the Ohio Association of Historical Societies and Museums Award of Excellence.
Stone taught me about the prominent buildings and personalities of Ohio University’s past and even touched on the region’s Civil War history particularly Morgan’s Raid, the only time Ohio was invaded.
Stone was passionate about local history as she explained Athens’ past as it relates to the present and perhaps shapes the future.
Stone was one of those folks that make Athens special.
While many people and places these days seem to be triggered by whatever the latest outrage is, it is nice to be able to live in a town where there are folks like Stone who are welcoming to everyone.
For example, every now and then I’ll see Richard Heck downtown at Tony’s Tavern. A former Athens Messenger reporter, every time I pass Heck's house on East State Street, I recall his super awesome fish tank and the party he had which I think that then State Representative Jimmy Stewart attended.
Soon after we moved back to town, former Athens News Editor Terry Smith, my wife and I had drink or two at Tony’s Tavern – he’s a great inspiration and resource for all things Athens.
Speaking of Tony’s Tavern, Tony Sylvester’s bar celebrated 40 years of business last May. Bar is a place that is welcoming to all – this inclusive attitude is what makes Athens special.
Donkey Coffee is another business with a long history of embracing the best qualities of Athens.
Another person who exemplifies Stone’s welcoming grace would be Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance Executive Director Chris Nevil. SEORA has organized backpack and clothing giveaways and many other notable happenings in a community that celebrates diversity.
Every now and then, I’ll see familiar faces shopping at Kroger who would offer advice about Athens such as Tom Hodson, Director Emeritus of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, or Athens County GOP 1st Vice Chair Alex Burcher, and Mayor Steve Patterson.
Brooke McDonough, a realtor/sales agent with the Athens Real Estate Company, has been helping our family find a home, ideally on the West Side. McDonough has been very honest, open and helpful.
Stone’s historical writings and shared experiences chronicle for the ages the spirit of Athens. Toward that end, we should pledge to continue being a welcoming, diverse and inclusive community that embraces everyone.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
