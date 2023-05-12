Europeans, despite almost constant warfare with each other, including today in Ukraine, have dominated the rest of the world. For centuries, we have colonialized and ruled wherever we could. I say “we” to include the countries that have been dominated by European immigrants like America. Ships, weapons and ambition gave us a sense of superiority. It was not always cruel but did make slaves or wage-slaves of many others who lived elsewhere and looked different. Now the tables are turning and other parts of humanity are regaining independence and building comparable power. This sounds fair and spreads European values elsewhere. Those who spoke about human equality and freedom are now faced with it everywhere. It looks good but it feels bad. It might be like parents dealing with their adult children, or rich people receiving food donations from the poor. Giving aid from a position of power can feel virtuous but receiving it might feel demeaning. We cannot rule the world, even with good intentions. The others are human like us and want equality. It robs us of our sense of superiority, yet some of us preached equality previously. We have been successful in enlightening the world, now we have to live with it.
Europeans, despite almost constant warfare with each other, including today in Ukraine, have dominated the rest of the world. For centuries, we have colonialized and ruled wherever we could. I say “we” to include the countries that have been dominated by European immigrants like America.
Ships, weapons and ambition gave us a sense of superiority. It was not always cruel but did make slaves or wage-slaves of many others who lived elsewhere and looked different.
Now the tables are turning and other parts of humanity are regaining independence and building comparable power. This sounds fair and spreads European values elsewhere. Those who spoke about human equality and freedom are now faced with it everywhere.
It looks good but it feels bad. It might be like parents dealing with their adult children, or rich people receiving food donations from the poor. Giving aid from a position of power can feel virtuous but receiving it might feel demeaning.
We cannot rule the world, even with good intentions. The others are human like us and want equality. It robs us of our sense of superiority, yet some of us preached equality previously. We have been successful in enlightening the world, now we have to live with it.
Recipe of the Day
George Weckman is a professor emeritus at Ohio University.
George Weckman is a professor emeritus at Ohio University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.