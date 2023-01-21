Making money, rewarding business owners and stock holders. has often been thought to be the only reason for companies to exist in a capitalist economy.
This assertion is balanced by belief that markets will moderate profits and make products cheap enough to sell and safe. The big missing link in this theory is distance. When you live with your customers the transaction includes respect for each other, care not to harm or cheat.
Nationwide and global business often does not care about its remote customers. Companies take money from anyone, especially vulnerable, ignorant crowds. Employees also are paid as little as possible. Management runs corporations for profit only since buyers are far away and foreign.
The cruelty of inordinate wealth and desperate poverty produced by these dynamics has been illustrated by opioid drugs, oil, and Ponzi schemes. Unconscious amoral capitalism has no hidden rectifier and needs rational self-regulation and government interference.
The result of free capitalism is gross poverty along with enormous pockets of wealth. They condemn thinking of wealth as common good, praising the competition game in which some win and many lose. Freedom in this game is immoral.
Corporate boards and company managers need to learn how to benefit society in addition to themselves. Business colleges are increasing courses and general attention given to the morality of capitalism. That is nice but not sufficient to rectify the greed deep in human psychology.
