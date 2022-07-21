Lawmaking in Ohio has become a national and international embarrassment. A model of far-right extremism that draws gasps of incredulity. The severe ramifications of Ohio’s abortion ban on a pregnant child in the state, a victim of rape, generated worldwide disbelief and disgust. But the state legislature, whose so-called “heartbeat” bill would have forced a 10-year-old to give birth, doesn’t think its heartless brutality goes far enough. It wants to pass even more extreme, no-exception abortion bans after the fall election.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.