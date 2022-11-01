As a frequent shopper at the Athens Farmers Market, I am in deep appreciation of the fresh, nutritious, and locally grown food offered at the market to our community.
I would like to share that I am very enthusiastic that the market will move to its permanent location on November 2 (Wednesday) to the Athens Community Center parking lot under the solar panels. The first Saturday market will take place at the Community Center solar panels parking lot on Nov. 5.
This location affords many in the community the opportunity to access the market via walking or bicycling, as well as when driving the ability to access the market quickly and easily. In addition, the market will now offer a green space with picnic tables allowing customers to spend more time socializing, eating, and shopping.
The Athens Farmers Market offers a wide variety of locally grown and made foods the entire year-round on Saturdays from 9-12, while the Wednesday market (also 9-12) will continue through the month of November. The market accepts SNAP/EBT.
America’s Farmers Market Celebration and the Farmers Market Coalition ran a national event encouraging the public to vote for their favorite market each year. The Athens Farmers Market ranked 1st in Ohio, 10th in the Midwest, and 35th nationwide. Now that is something to crow about!
My family has appreciated the wonderful efforts of the farmers, vendors, and staff of the Athens Farmers Market for 20 years. It is an important part of our life in Athens and I am deeply committed to supporting it during this transition to the new location at the Athens Community Center grounds under the solar panels, while some vendors will move into the Community Center during the winter.
See you at the Athens Farmers Market, Athens Community Center 701 E State Street.
