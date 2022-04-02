Respect is earned, not given.
Trust is gained.
As the new editor of The Athens Messenger and The Athens News, I fully realize those two statements are true.
While I may not have achieved either of those characteristics with you, the loyal and valued readers of both publications, my goal is to quickly earn both from you.
As I embark upon my new position, allow me to introduce myself, who I am and what I hope to achieve.
A newcomer to Athens, I am, by no means, new to the State of Ohio.
Born and raised in Toledo, I’m a graduate of both St. Francis de Sales High School and the University of Toledo, where I received my bachelor of arts degree in print media.
I have long been both fascinated and interested in the field of journalism.
As a child, I would write and deliver my own newscasts. That love for writing only grew as I got older and it was time to choose a major in college. I was fortunate enough and honored to be chosen as editor of The Collegian, the campus newspaper.
My college experiences only strengthened my resolve and desire to continue in the field.
Upon graduation, I served two stints in various capacities at the Galion Inquirer and later wrote for The Bedford Press in Temperance, Michigan.
As young adults often do, I questioned my chosen field and began working at public relations agencies. My career path ventured further off the beaten path, as I later abandoned the field altogether and moved to Florida. I worked many years in retail, including obtaining a few management positions.
While those jobs did not require writing skills, they certainly mandated strong personal interpersonal communication skills, traits I honed and sharpened, and will certainly serve me well in my new position.
After years in retail, I knew there was still a void in my life that only the profession of journalism could fill. And, I want to publicly thank our Adams Publishing Group president, Mark Cohen, for having faith in me to do just that.
For the past several years, I slowly was able to rejoin the ranks of professional journalists and have now, excitedly, come full circle with this editor’s position.
I was a freelance sports writer (focused primarily on covering the NHL and NFL) for three separate websites. Those stints allowed me to rediscover my love for the profession and combine it with my passion for sports. In addition, I was lucky enough to be employed by the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
That brings up my love for and respect for sports and athletes. They are and should be role models. And, fortunately, my interactions with them have all proven to be positive and strengthened my resolve to give back to the community and strive for excellence in all that I do.
My volunteer work includes a two-decade relationship with the Miss Florida Scholarship Program, a preliminary to the Miss America Competition. I served in various capacities with the program including a local director, member of the state board of directors and later as a liaison between the state and national programs and the Children’s Miracle Network. My hope is to continue that volunteer work here in Athens and possibly even start a local competition here at some point.
In the meantime, watching sports, staying active in sports social media sites and interacting with those involved in the profession are central to my existence and provide me with both a respite from the daily grind of life and an inspiration to me as I take on this new venture in life.
My incredible staff will soon become accustomed to pep talks and catch phrases — all sports related — that hopefully will inspire them just as much as I’ve been motivated by the simple, yet important, words the quotes contain. I may even, from time to time, share some of those with you
One of the most influential and inspiring athletes who I have had the privilege to interact with is former professional goalie and current NHL Network and ESPN hockey analyst, Kevin Weekes.
He is definitely a role model for the kind of person I want to be and the type of leader for this newsroom I intend to become.
One of his catch phrases is Rink Rats get the cheese.
As editor of these publications, I will work as tirelessly as Weekes — and other athletes and sports media professionals — do to achieve perfection and set examples for others.
The main thing I want to share with you today, is that I not only welcome — I need — your ideas and support as we take our publications to a new level and to the highest plateaus possible.
There’s no “I” in team.
That’s my philosophy and how I live both my personal and professional life.
Please don’t hesitate to email me at abrown@apg-oh.com or call me at 740-592-6612, extension 301131, with your comments and suggestions. And, if you see me in public, please come up and introduce yourself to me.
Just as important to me as the team we have and will continue to assemble here at The Messenger is, so is the team we have in our community.
That’s where you, as readers come in.
Like I said, respect is earned and trust is gained.
I fully intend to gain both from my staff and the community.
This is, after all, your hometown newspaper. I am simply the gatekeeper who is honored to be guiding the ship.
I am sincerely humbled to be in this job and excited to hit the ground running in this new position.
My team has just begun to taking our publications to new heights and I look forward to doing just that.
Obtaining this position was a goal of mine, making it the best publication in the state is our ultimate destination.
We will keep climbing until we have all done just that.
