George Weckman

There are good reasons for controlling, or trying to control, what children see and hear. That is a difficult area of psychological and parenting issues on which I do not wish to comment. I am certain, however, that treating adults as if they were children is futile.
We can laugh at the bleeps and spelling devices used to emphasize censored words while supposedly protecting us from them. It is nor so funny when we do not even experience what censors have condemned as unfit for us.
Many people dislike crude profanity. We do not enjoy speakers who pepper their language with sexual terms not relevant to the topic. In the adult world we have to meet and work with all sorts of human beings who talk in ways we deplore. But that’s life, living with others whether we like them or not.
Censorship in the past tried to eliminate from public venues all reference to sexual practices, variations, and equipment. That seems to be over – today; in America anything goes, perhaps with just a word of warning.
Now the problem is fake news, lies, and distortions of consensus facts. It is tempting to suppress propaganda. Free speech, it is argued, cannot include libel, treason, and assertions of outright falsehood. The efficiency of internet communication makes this worse than it used to be.
Nevertheless, in a free society we can confront fake news, lies, and propaganda with other, better ideas and speech...
