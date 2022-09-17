One does not have to be a child to behave like one. Some teenagers and adults continue to be babies in their thoughtless behavior. Childish actions are often amusing, many are irritating, and some are dangerous.
Dropping and leaving food bits and wrappings in public places, littering, is a regular pattern of partiers and picnickers. Cigarettes and chewing gun used to be everywhere, now it’s masks and plastic bags. The child assumes that parents and other caretakers will pick up after them. This is the spoiled brat syndrome, expecting others to clean up your mess.
Taking responsibility for one’s actions is a feature of adult society, unknown to many children. Being on time, doing a task well, and cooperating with others are essential to communal life. American individualism does not extend to careless disregard for other people. Only the hermit can ignore society.
Traffic is an arena where children get into trouble. Crossing streets without looking is bad enough but speeders endanger themselves, passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers. No matter how high the age for licenses the immature driver will remain a threat. Highway deaths will not decrease until all drivers grow up.
The essence of childish behavior is selfishness. It is uncomfortable to learn that the world does not exist to serve and enhance one’s own existence. Other people have needs and expectations that must be recognized and negotiated. No adult is entirely free, but also nor a slave to the social environment. Self and society must live in respectful compromise.
